 
 

Jadakiss Responds to Tyler, The Creator Revealing a Crush on Him: 'I Like' Him

Jadakiss Responds to Tyler, The Creator Revealing a Crush on Him: 'I Like' Him
Instagram
Celebrity

Though many social media users reacted harshly to the Odd Future co-founder's public confession, The LOX's former member says he 'didn't take it as disrespect.'

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jadakiss has responded to Tyler, The Creator's lust. After the latter publicly declared that he is physically attracted to the former, the Yonkers native has returned the favor by gushing over the younger musician.

Appearing with his group The LOX on "The Breakfast Club", Jadakiss first commented on Tyler's confession, "Tyler, The Creator better chill out," while laughing with his groupmates. He quickly added, "I like Tyler, The Creator."

Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Terrance Phillips, quickly explained though, "That just means that he tapped into our frequency and he loved 'Verzuz'." While many slammed Tyler for lusting after the straight rapper, Jadakiss noted, "I didn't take it as disrespect," before praising his junior rapper, "He's very talented, very smart."

Tyler was in awe of Jadakiss while watching The LOX's "Verzuz" battle with Dispet on August 3. Weighing in on the 46-year-old's performance, the 30-year-old star left comments during the livestream.

  See also...

"JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE," he gushed. Further sharing his fondness for Jadakiss, Tyler wrote, "pause I think I gotta crush on jadakiss that n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh."

While Tyler meant no harm with his comments on Jadakiss, some people accused him of being disrespectful for lusting after a straight man. "I feel like some gay men have no respect for straight men sexuality !!!! How you want straight men to respect your sexuality but you don't respect theirs? Definitely disrespectful," one wrote. Another simply remarked, "Wow that's disrespectful."

Elsewhere in the new interview, Jadakiss shot down ghostwriting rumors that he penned Ma$e's verse on "Horse & Carriage", the Notorious B.I.G.'s rhymes on 112's "Only You", Biggie and P. Diddy's verses on "Mo Money, Mo Problems" and Jennifer Lopez's song "Jenny on the Block". "All of them are the most wrongly as they can be," he set things straight. "Nowhere next to close."

You can share this post!

Lizzo Reveals Racy 'Fun Fact' While Sharing 'Rumors' Cover Art With Cardi B

Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'
Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So