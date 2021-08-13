Arnold Schwarzenegger Launches Powerful Rant About Anti-Maskers

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for those who refuse to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with CNN's Bianna Golodryga on Wednesday, August 10, the "Terminator" star put Americans who are still "in denial" about the dangerous of the disease on blast.

"There is a virus here," Arnold noted. "It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom."

The former governor of California further slammed anti-maskers by calling them "schmuck." He said, "You have the freedom to wear no mask -- but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you."

The veteran actor later compared the opposition to face masks to violating traffic laws. "We put the traffic light at the intersection so someone doesn't kill someone else by accident," he explained. "You cannot say, 'No one is going tell me that I'm going to stop here at this traffic light here, I'm going to go right through it.' Yeah, then you kill someone else and then it is your doing."

Arnold reminded people freedom comes with "obligations and responsibilities." He continued, "You cannot just say, 'I have the right to do XYZ' when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious."

"This is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die," he shared.

Concluding his rant, Arnold urged peoplewho "don't believe in masks" or "say we don't have to do social distancing" to listen to experts. He also suggested them to follow their health guidelines including washing hands and social distancing. "There's no one that knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years and the same is also with the virus. The people out there, the experts, they study this year after year," he divulged.