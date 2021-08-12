Cardi B Slams Celebs Who Don't Shower Regularly: 'It's Giving Itchy'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker weighs in on the shower debate after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started the talk when revealing that they don't bathe their children everyday.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is the latest celebrity who has weighed in on the shower debate. Showing which side she is on, the Grammy Award-winning artist has slammed other stars who have publicly acknowledged that they don't shower regularly.

On Wednesday, August 11, the expectant raptress took to Twitter to share her two cents on the matter. Clearly confused by those who think bathing regularly isn't necessary, she wrote, "Wassup with people saying they don't shower ? [Face with raised eyebrow emoji] It's giving itchy."

Her fans soon commented on her tweet with their own takes. One person claimed, "Actually, ma'am, it had been said by dermatologists that showering everyday dries out your skin and damages your hair more than helping it. Unless you're swearing like crazy from workouts, there'sno need to shower everyday."

Another echoed, "I don't shower every day, not necessary. Sounding like prissy a** snowflakes to me. The folks even saying they clean daily the main areas, so what's the deal? Do you bathe your dog daily? If my fat a** sits around all day, why would I waste the water to clean my clean arms?"

Disagreeing with the previous commenters, a third person mocked them, "It's the people in the comments that are trying to justify why showering on a daily basis isn't necessary is making me cringe Just nasty!!!"

Someone else added, "This IS IS The WORST discussion about showering i've seen. You should /and need to shower every day and that's It!!! Specially chikdren.(not only when they smell bad) . We ARE human beings not Animals . Even Animals ARE more clean than some humans."

The debate started after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis told Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast that they do not bathe their kids every day. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila explained. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Ashton chimed in, before adding, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever... I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Jake Gyllenhaal later divulged that he doesn't wash himself regularly as well. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, meanwhile, declared that he's "the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb." He explained, "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work." He then concluded his post, "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

Jason Momoa later revealed his stance on the discourse as he insisted that he showers because he is Aquaman. "I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me," he said when speaking to "Access Hollywood". "I shower, I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f**king water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I'm good."