 
 

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Making use of social media to send her best wishes to the son she shares with Guy Ritchie, the 'Vogue' hitmaker posts a slideshow of snaps from his toddler years to the present day.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna keeps son Rocco Ritchie off her social media sites - but she shared new snaps and wished her boy a happy 21st birthday on Wednesday, August 11.

The pop superstar, who rarely posts photos of her kid with British director Guy Ritchie, celebrated the occasion with a slideshow of photos - from the time he was a tot to the present day.

"Happy Birthday Rocco!" the "Vogue" hitmaker wrote as a caption. "We Have Been on many Trips together around the [globe emojis]. But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my [heart emoji]. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always [sic]."

Among the images she shared were one of her holding Rocco as a baby, one with her nearly grown son on an ATV, and one of him sporting pigtails.

It's a big month for Rocco - he also made his U.K. modeling debut in the August men's fashion title The Rake, in which he sports a series of vintage suits.

His mother and father recently settled a bitter custody battle about where Ritchie should live, with the judge ruling in favor of his staying in England with dad Guy.

Besides Rocco, Madonna is mum to Lourdes Leon, 24, with Carlos Leon, and adoptive kids, David Banda, 15, Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 8.

While the rest of her kids frequently make appearances on mum's Instagram page, Rocco is rarely seen.

The "Evita" star and the "Sherlock Holmes" director were married from 2000 to 2008.

