 
 

Monica Says Nashville Welcomes Her With 'Open Arms' as She's Recording Country Album

Monica Says Nashville Welcomes Her With 'Open Arms' as She's Recording Country Album
Instagram
Music

The 'Boy Is Mine' hitmaker is working on country music for her next studio installment, gushing about the warm welcome she received from the Nashville music community.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B singer Monica has announced her next album will be full of country songs, inspired by idols like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

The Grammy winner will drop her long-delayed ninth studio album Trenches on her own label, MonDeenise Music, soon, but she is already thinking ahead to the next project after that.

She already made her country music debut in June (21), guesting on singer Jimmie Allen's "Pray", alongside Little Big Town, and Monica is now gearing up to fully embrace the genre.

"I grew up loving country music and my stepfather, who raised me, is a Methodist minister, but he also drove buses and he would take us to Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Dollywood in Tennessee," the "Boy Is Mine" hitmaker told Billboard. "I became a really big fan of Dolly Parton at about eight or nine years old," said the singer. "That was my real introduction to country music."

  See also...

"Shortly after, it was Kenny Rogers. I started listening to the depth of the songs and the fact that they were unafraid to say whatever it was they felt. I felt like this was a great time for me to really step into an area that I've always admired and loved."

And she admits Nashville has welcomed her "with open arms."

The "Don't Take It Personal" hitmaker was actually hard at work in the studio on her country and western outing, which may be ready for release before the end of the year, before she met her new pals in Little Big Town.

"I met Little Big Town when Brandi Carlile and I were in the studio working on my country album and I heard harmonies up the hallway," she explained. "That turned into them participating on Pray, so it was one of those real organic situations after Jimmie called me about doing the record."

You can share this post!

David Beckham Joins Son Brooklyn in Kitchen for Latest Cooking Video

Saweetie Can't Wait to Release Cher Collaboration in 'a Couple of Months'
Related Posts
Monica Shuts Down 'Disrespectful' Critic Calling Her 'Stupid' for Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Monica Shuts Down 'Disrespectful' Critic Calling Her 'Stupid' for Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Monica Responds to Fan Theory Saying 'The Boy Is Mine' Fight With Brandy Is Real

Monica Responds to Fan Theory Saying 'The Boy Is Mine' Fight With Brandy Is Real

C-Murder Appears to Confirm Monica Reconciliation Rumors in New Prison Post

C-Murder Appears to Confirm Monica Reconciliation Rumors in New Prison Post

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle

Most Read
Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy
Music

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Artist of the Week: Maneskin

Artist of the Week: Maneskin

Lizzo Announces Cardi B-Assisted New Track 'Rumors'

Lizzo Announces Cardi B-Assisted New Track 'Rumors'

Jonas Brothers Perform on Rooftop as Part of Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony

Jonas Brothers Perform on Rooftop as Part of Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony

Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced to Cancel Four Shows After Guitarist Tested Positive for COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced to Cancel Four Shows After Guitarist Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Eagles and Jason Isbell Joins Acts Requiring Vaccination Proof at Comeback Concerts

The Eagles and Jason Isbell Joins Acts Requiring Vaccination Proof at Comeback Concerts

Tyler, the Creator: It's Fun Beating DJ Khaled on Chart After He Dissed My Music

Tyler, the Creator: It's Fun Beating DJ Khaled on Chart After He Dissed My Music

Dave Gets Candid About Why He Refuses to Make Many Albums

Dave Gets Candid About Why He Refuses to Make Many Albums

Harry Styles Collects Triple Nominations at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles Collects Triple Nominations at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Webbie Concert

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Webbie Concert