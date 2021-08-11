Saweetie Can't Wait to Release Cher Collaboration in 'a Couple of Months'

Instagram Music

The 'Icy Girl' hitmaker confirms she has recorded a song with the 'Believe' singer for her upcoming debut album and their duet is expected to come out later this month.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie is "really excited" to drop her collaboration with Cher "in a couple of months."

Following the "Believe" singer's tweets about the duet back in June (21), the "Icy Girl" rapper has elaborated about the song, telling HollywoodLife.com she is more than grateful to have been able to learn from the music veteran.

"Cher is another collaboration that I'm excited about," she said. "(She's a) woman that is super full of wisdom and gave me a lot of advice."

While Saweetie didn't reveal the name of the song, she added, "I'm really excited for that collaboration to come out. We haven't shared it yet. She kind of just teased the Twitter folks. It'll be out in a couple of months."

Fans have been desperate to learn more about the collaboration since Cher's post, which read, "Just Got Home From LONG ASS DAY AT WORK. It Was So Cool,Girls Are Going 2 LOSE IT Lotsa ppl May Like IT.I WAS DANCING AROUND 2 RIVER DEEP MOUNTAIN HIGH."

"SAWEETIE GAVE ME THE COOLEST GLOVES, I PUT THEM ON & DANCED AROUND THE RV.WE TOOK PICS OF OUR NAILS, HERS WERE WAY COOLER. (sic)"

The collaboration is likely to be released ahead of Saweetie's debut album "Pretty B**ch Music", which was initially set to drop on 25 June but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the star has used the extra time to make sure the record is one she's proud of.

"I went to Paris to finish my album (and) now I'm just living with it to ensure it's perfect," she explained. "A new album is something serious. I need to know that when I release this kid of mine - because as artists we feel our products are our babies - that no matter what anybody says, I'll know that it's my best work."

"I'm really challenging myself and I just want to ensure that I put out a body of work that (will) symbolise art."