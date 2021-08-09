This Is Why Fans Excited Over Larry David Getting Cut From Barack Obama's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Dennis Van T Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Larry David was among those who got cut from Barack Obama's 60th birthday celebration at Martha's Vineyard on Saturday, August 7. The event, which initially had 475 guests, was downsized to include "only family and close friends" only because the rise of the Delta variant throughout the U.S.

New York Times reported that the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" was among the more notable names who were uninvited. In response to the news, fans quickly made jokes about how it might be an inspiration for a future episode of the hit HBO comedy.

"I can't wait to watch this episode of curb," one fan tweeted. "Larry David being uninvited to Obama's birthday party sounds like it was ripped straight from a Curb script. lol," another Twitter user added.

Someone else similarly wrote, "Larry David was uninvited from Obama's 60th birthday party. That's literally a Curb episode right there." Also getting excited, a person said, "This is the most Larry David thing ever, lol… I hope we get an episode from this."

Larry was not the only prominent figure who was removed from the guest list. David Letterman and Conan O'Brien were also cut from the event. Meanwhile, the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and more were spotted attending the bash at Obama's mansion.

Obama's spokesperson, Hanna Hankins, announced the decision to remove some of the guests due to safety issues. On Wednesday, August 4, Hankins said, "This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place."

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," the statement continued. "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."