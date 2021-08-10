Lucy Hale Apologizes for Removing a Precious Tattoo

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum talked about the sun body artwork in a 2017 interview, in which she revealed that she and her sister made it in honor of our grandmother.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lucy Hale has seemingly made one of the biggest decisions in her life. The "Pretty Little Liars" alum shared with her Instagram followers in a Sunday, August 8 post that she had remove a sun tattoo on the left side of her torso with laser treatments.

In the post, which was part of Stories in honor of her older sister Maggie's birthday, the 32-year-old star revealed that the tattoo held a deeper meaning than one may think. "it's my sweet, hardworking, inspiring sisters birthday today & I'll say it here...she could kick your a**, make a charcuterie board better that's Pinterest status, all while raising 3 kids looking GORG," Lucy began her post.

The actress then shared an snap of herself lifting up her top to reveal the sun tattoo, which was identical with the one that Maggie had on her right wrist. "I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," Lucy penned.

The "Fantasy Island" didn't reveal why she removed the artwork. However, she revealed that she and her sister had another matching tat, this one read "I love you" which were placed on their left wrists. "but this one will stay," Lucy promised.

Lucy talked about the sun tat in a 2017 interview with Rue Now. "I have a little, tiny sun that I got with my sister in honor of our grandmother," the star said at the time.

As for the "I love you" tattoos, Lucy first showed them to fans in a July 2018 post on her Instagram page. "Nothing says sisterly bonding more than permanently tattooing your body," Lucy wrote in the caption. "After years of wanting our grandmothers writing, we did it ! Our Grammy was our favorite person & now she's even more a part of us."