Jennifer Hudson Turns Heads With Sparkly Purple Dress at 'Respect' Premiere

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The actress portraying late Aretha Franklin in the biopic leaves fans amazed with her look at the event, which takes place at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson knew how to steal attention in a public event. While gracing the red carpet of "Respect" premiere, the actress portraying late singer/songwriter Aretha Franklin in the biopic turned heads with her sparkly, strapless purple dress.

The Dolce & Gabbana gown that the 39-year-old beauty wore featured a high slit that allowed her to show off her toned legs and sequin train spanning over six feet long. She paired it with Christian Louboutin heels selected by her styling duo Wayman + Micah.

Jennifer wore her hair parted over to one slide and attached a floor-length chiffon to the back of her faux bun. The two-time Grammy Awards winner completed her look with some diamond rings and a pair of earrings.

Many on Instagram admired Jennifer's style. One person in particular gushed, "This is prob her best look ever!" Another echoed, "This is the best she's looked in a long damn time." A third sent similar sentiment, "The best look I've ever seen on her."

An individual additionally exclaimed, "This is the best I've seen her on a red carpet!" Someone else then added, "Love everything about this look on Jennifer." One user, meanwhile, simply commented, "Stunning!"

At the premiere, which took place on Sunday, August 8 at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, Jennifer also took pictures with her co-star Marlon Wayans, who looked sleek in a black suit and gleaming white sneakers.

Other big names supporting the event included Audra McDonald, who plays Aretha's mother Barbara as well as Tate Donovan and comedian Marc Maron, who portray music producers John Hammond and Jerry Wexler respectively. Tori Kelly, her husband Andre Murillo, Jordin Sparks and Derek Hough were also in attendance.

"Respect", which also stars Mary J. Blidge, Tituss Burgess and Forest Whitaker, will hit theaters on August 13th.