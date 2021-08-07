 
 

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

The former NHL player also gushes over the 28-year-old CrossFit athlete on his social media page after she competed in the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brooks Laich appeared to have moved on from Julianne Hough. More than a year after splitting from the "Safe Haven" actress, the former NHL star was caught on camera kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir.

The 38-year-old and the Icelandic athlete's intimate moment was captured in a live stream of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. The Canadian native also showered his new rumored girlfriend with love after the competition.

Sharing a clip of Katrin on Instagram, Brooks gushed, "This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined." He added, "So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here."

"Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching - bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!" he went on exclaiming. "Congrats on an incredible weekend and season @katrintanja - Sled Dog PULL!"

Katrin herself has responded to Brooks' loving dedication "THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well. Thankful for you & the best support always always always," she replied.

Following the competition, Katrin and Brooks flew to Hawaii together. The 28-year-old even shared a photo from their trip which was taken by her rumored beau. "Kicking off this off-season in a place I have been dreaming of coming for yeeeeeeeears .. ALOHA HAWAII @brookslaich," she captioned it.

The new romance arrived after Brooks and Julianne announced their separation in May 2020. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they declared. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum filed for a divorce from him in November 2020.

