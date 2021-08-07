Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from denim outfit, the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker models a pink-and-brown cow-print leggings with a matching sports bra and long gloves for the campaign.

Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is turning up the heat. When starring in her new Ivy Park x Adidas campaign for its rodeo collection, the "Single Ladies" hitmaker showed off her nearly bare butts in a scoop-necked denim thong bodysuit and backless chaps.



The commercial was posted on the Ivy Park Instagram account on Friday, August 6. In the promotional video, the 39-year-old could also be seen rocking a pink-and-brown cow-print sports bra and leggings. She completed her look with a matching sports bra and long gloves.

Aside from Beyonce, model Paloma Elsesser, musician Orville Peck and singer Snoh Aalegra were featured in the campaign. Musician Monaleo and Emmy-winning actor Glynn Turman also made appearances on the clip.

Many have since complimented Beyonce's style. One user exclaimed, "Sis is showing out.!!!!!" Another gushed, "THESE VISUALS!!! BEY NEVER MISSES." A third enthusiastically commented, "HOTTEST WOMAN I'VE EVER SEEN IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE."

Bey previously revealed that Ivy Park Rodeo was inspired by "how much of the Black, brown and Native cowboy stories are missing in American history." She further told Houston Chronicle, "I am proud to represent Houston culture, my roots and all the people who understand fried Snickers and fried turkey legs."

This arrived after Beyonce's Adidas x Ivy Park's fourth collection, Flex Park, hit market place on July 22. Among those who modeled for its campaign was her hip-hop mogul husband Jay-Z and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' stepson Quincy Brown.

In a photo unleashed on the Ivy Park Instagram account, the "Can't Knock the Hustle" rapper could be seen donning an orange polo shirt and matching shorts that he paired with a white "East Hampton" bucket hat and dark sunglasses. Quincy, meanwhile, showed off his abs in a pair of orange shorts and matching slides.

Ivy Park Rodeo will go on sale on August 19.