Brooks Laich Finds Crying to Be Wonderful After Learning to Truthfully Release Emotion
WENN/Instar
During an episode of his 'How Men Think' podcast, the estranged husband of Julianne Hough credits the passing of their two dogs for him getting in touch with his emotions.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brooks Laich "cries all the time" after getting in touch with his emotions following the deaths of his and ex Julianne Hough's two dogs.

The 37-year-old opened up about his feelings during a recent episode of his "How Men Think" podcast, revealing that he had previously been guilty of being "unemotional in personal relationships".

However, Brooks has now learned to let his emotions take over, as he explained: "I cry all the time and it's wonderful. It's something I've recently learned since the passing of our two dogs."

"I've learned how to honour emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that's through crying."

Brooks and Julianne's dogs passed away last year (19).

The former NHL (National Hockey League) player added that, while he's "a dude", he loves "being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment (and) not suppress it."

"It's liberating to allow and give yourself the grace and the capacity to just allow that emotion to live and come out. And then it's like, 'Oh, god. That felt great'," he added.

"I've just learned that, and it is so liberating to honour those emotions and let them come to life. And then they don't persist with you."

While Brooks didn't directly refer to his divorce, his ex Julianne filed papers to legally end their marriage on Monday, November 2, after the pair unsuccessfully tried to work through their marriage issues.

Hough and Laich wed in 2017.

