Tony Baker Still 'Crackin Jokes' Despite Being 'Absolutely Broken' After Son Was Killed in Car Crash

The comedian manages to correct people's typos in their messages of condolences to him and asks people not to send flowers to his family after his 21-year-old son and two others died in the fiery collision.

Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tony Baker doesn't let a family tragedy cloud his sense of humor. The comedian admits to still "crackin jokes" after his son was killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision that apparently involved street racing in Burbank, California earlier this week.

Tony broke his silence on the death of his son on Friday, August 6. Taking to Instagram, he posted over a plain black background, "My heart is absolutely broken out here on the streets. But you best believe I have STILL been crackin jokes."

In the caption, he thanked his friends, fans and even "complete strangers" for their support. "Myself and My Family are overwhelmed with the love and care from friends, fans and complete strangers. I FEEL the love," he wrote. "I see the text messages and some of the DM's and just want you all to know that it's appreciated. I know i am not alone and we are blessed to have soo many people to lean on, cling to and call. I loved that boy sooo much."

He went on extending his condolences to the families of other victims in the accident. "My heart goes out to Jaiden & Natalee's families as well," he added. "For those that were at the Vigil on Wednesday nite, you know that i was howling crying one minute, then crackin jokes the next. Thank You All. And I'm soo sorry that yal are sad too."

In the second post, Tony asked people not to send flowers to him and his family to express their grief. "Oh and please. Don't send flowers," he implored.

Apparently having gone through the comment section and reading messages of condolences from his followers, the 44-year-old then corrected people's typos. "Man we goin thru A LOT right now. But I just want you guys to know that it's 'sorry for loss' not 'lost'," he noted in a separate post, before adding in the caption, "Man who the hell says this MID child loss?!! Forgive Me Peeps. Why Am I Like This?!!"

Tony's son Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker was killed in an accident that occurred around 11:50 P.M. local time on Tuesday, August 4, on North Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive, according to a press release by the Burbank Police Department. Two other people dead in the accident have been identified as 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.

They were ejected from a silver Volkswagen they were traveling in and were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth occupant of the Volkswagen sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

The collision involved two other cars, a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz. The driver of the Kia sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment, while two individuals who occupied the Mercedes Benz did not report any injuries.

According to a preliminary report, the Kia and Mercedes Benz were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing. The Volkswagen was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive, when the traffic collision occurred.

The Volkswagen was split in half and footage taken after the accident shows a car in flames. Several parked vehicles also were damaged. The accident is currently under investigation and criminal charges may be filed.