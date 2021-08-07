Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Instagram Celebrity

Addressing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the U.S., the 'Somebody' songstress says it makes her reconsider her plans to go back on tour as 'it's getting rougher again.'

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire has made use of her platform to remind people to stay safe amid the rise of coronavirus cases in America. Making use of TikTok, the country music star revealed that she and her boyfriend Rex Linn recently caught the virus despite both having been vaccinated and "it's not fun."

"It's not fun to get this. I did get it," the 66-year-old singer said during a TikTok live on Friday, August 6. She went on noting, "Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can."

"I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," Reba said of the situation right now, before imploring her fans, "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

During the livestream, "The Queen of Country" also addressed her plans to go back on tour, which she now reconsiders amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country. "I have no idea what plans for next year are," she admitted. "You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now ... and it's all over the country - this new variant."

The "Consider Me Gone" singer continued, "We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December - the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December - but we don't know if that's going to go."

Reba isn't the only musician whose plans to be back on the road are left on the bubble due to COVID-19. Fellow country music star Garth Brooks was recently forced to put his show at Lumen Field in September on hold amid coronavirus resurgence.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," he said in a statement. "We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year."

Fans, however, can still attend Garth's show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, August 7 and in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 14. In his "Inside Studio G" post on Facebook, "The Dance" crooner told his fans, "Follow all the rules, make your own rules up too. You can't be safe enough. You can't be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance."