Mandy Moore Gushes Over Her 'Beautiful and Messy' Breastfeeding Experience
While celebrating the National Breastfeeding Week, the 'This Is Us' actress takes to her Instagram account to share how 'beautiful and messy' it is to breastfeed her son August.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore is getting candid about her breastfeeding journey. While celebrating the National Breastfeeding Week, the "This Is Us" actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 5 to share how "beautiful and messy" it was to breastfeed her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's son, August.

Opening her post, Mandy wrote to her followers, "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever." Alongside the post, the "Princess Diary" star attached photos of her breastfeeding her baby boy at home and on the set of "This Is Us".

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. #nationalbreastfeedingweek," she went on to say.

This is not the first time for Mandy to discuss her breastfeeding journey. Back in May, the new mom posted a photo of her in makeup to play the older version of her "This Is Us" character, Rebecca Pearson. "That's a wrap from season 5, now I'm just feeding my child," she said, before joking, "I hope he's not going to need therapy for this later."

Many welcomed August in February. The 37-year-old actress announced on her Instagram account, "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith." She added, "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

