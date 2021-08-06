 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights the Importance for Rap to Embrace LGBTQ+ Community

Sharing her thoughts about LGBTQ+ acceptance among rappers, the 'Savage' hitmaker says that 'it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.'

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has shared her thoughts about LGBTQ+ acceptance among the rap community. In a new interview, the "Savage" hitmaker discussed the importance for rappers to embrace "every human."

"It is about time," the 26-year-old rapper told PEOPLE. The "Cry Baby" raptress pointed out, "Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human."

Megan's statement came after DaBaby landed in hot water after he performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25. At the time, he told the audience, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." He also added, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

DaBaby has since apologized twice for his homophobic comments and claimed that he wants to learn. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging," he wrote in his latest apology note.

DaBaby continued to say sorry for "the hurtful and triggering comments" he made about the LGBTQ+ community and those affected by HIV/AIDS. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he concluded. "Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby."

A few days after his apology statement came up, Miley Cyrus reached out and invited him to "talk" and "learn" more about the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, she wrote, "@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!"

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," Miley penned in her statement. "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection," she continued.

In her message, the "Hannah Montana: The Movie" star explained that "it's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds." She then stressed that "there's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress."

Miley went on to remind her fans and followers that "knowledge is power." The "Party in the U.S.A." singer concluded her post, "I know I still have so much to learn."

