DaBaby Apologizes Again for 'Hurtful and Triggering' Homophobic Comments

Having been removed from the upcoming Governors Ball and Day N Vegas line-ups, the 'Rockstar' hitmaker expresses his gratitude to those who came to him with kindness.

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has offered up a second apology for homophobic comments he made at a gig last month (July 2021), after discovering he has been bumped from the upcoming Governors Ball and Day N Vegas line-ups.

The rapper's headlining slot at the Lollapalooza festival on Sunday, August 1 was yanked due to controversial remarks he made about the HIV community at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida - and now organizers of the Governors Ball and Day V Vegas events have replaced him.

The double blow prompted DaBaby to jump on Instagram on Monday, August 2, and offer another apology to the LGBTQ community.

"Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

On the removal of DaBaby from Governors Ball's line-up, its producers stated, "Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind." They added, "Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what's right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."