Kristen Schaal Dishes on Why Her 'South Park' Gig 'Didn't Last Long'

Despite getting axed from the long-running Comedy Central series, the 'The Last Man on Earth' actress says she has no grudge against its creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristen Schaal claimed she got fired as "South Park" writer after only one month working. When making the revelation in a new interview, "The Last Man on Earth" actress divulged why her gig on Comedy Central's adult animated sitcom "didn't last long."

The 43-year-old, who worked as the show's writer for its 11th season in 2007, shared her story when speaking on The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast. "I was there for like a month and I was told-I got a warning that I was talking too much," she first noted. "I was pitching too much."

"I'd never been in a writers' room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, 'How about this? How about this? How about this?' And that's not how it works," the comedienne added. "I wasn't going where the room was going. Because at that time too, 'South Park' was doing a ton of movie parodies and my movie knowledge is not good."

"I couldn't go there, so I just kept pitching another thing. So looking back, yeah, they let me go," the wife of Rich Blomquist continued. "I could do a writers' room now, just for everybody listening, but I was too nervous and too excited to be in there."

During the interview, Schaal detailed how she landed the job. "That was a crazy year when everything was happening. Because I got 'Flight of the Conchords' and it was premiering, but while it was premiering, I was doing my one-woman show in Edinburgh, which is a month long. And while I was there, the 'South Park' team had seen the 'Penelope Princess of Pets' web videos that Kurt Braunholer and I had done. And I got asked to be a writer on the show," she elaborated.

"I was like, yeah! And then I got to the 'South Park' offices and that was-I mean, I am such a 'South Park' fan," she further recalled. "I think 'South Park' is honestly one of the most underrated cultural shows/ I think people have taken it for granted at this point. But it is such a force. And I grew up in Colorado, I went to school at the University of Colorado for a year. So I was in awe."

Despite her termination, Schaal made it clear that she has nothing against the show's creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. While admitting that "it was devastating" when she got the call of her firing, she said "it's all good" between her and the two actors.