Miley Cyrus Invites DaBaby to 'Learn' More About LGBTQ+ Community Following His Homophobic Rant

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has extended a helping hand to DaBaby following his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival. Reaching out to the "Red Light Green Light" rapper via social media, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker invited him to "learn" more about the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday, August 4, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to directly call out DaBaby. She wrote, "@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!"

In her post, Miley also shared her statement about DaBaby's offensive remarks. "As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," she began her message.

"The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection," Miley continued. In her statement, the "Hannah Montana: The Movie" star explained that "it's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds."

Miley further stressed that "there's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress." The "Party in the U.S.A." singer went on to remind her fans and followers that "knowledge is power." She then concluded her post, "I know I still have so much to learn."

Miley's statement came after DaBaby issued an apology for his homophobic comments on Monday. "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the 29-year-old rapper wrote in an Instagram post. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging."

DaBaby continued to apologize for "the hurtful and triggering comments" he made about the LGBTQ+ community and those affected by HIV/AIDS. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he concluded. "Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby."

DaBaby came under fire after he performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25. At the time, he told the audience, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." He also added, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."