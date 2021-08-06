 
 

Bill Gates Addresses His 'Sad' Divorce From Melinda Gates

Bill Gates Addresses His 'Sad' Divorce From Melinda Gates
Instagram
Celebrity

The Microsoft co-founder also talks about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, stating that it 'was a huge mistake to spend time' with the financier, who died in 2019.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates has broken his silence on his divorce from wife Melinda French Gates. The Microsoft co-founder got candid about their split in a new interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday, August 5.

Bill admitted that ending their 27 years of marriage was "a source of great personal sadness." When asked about how he's doing now, the mogul replied, "It's definitely a very sad milestone."

He went on to say, "Melinda's a great person and that partnership we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness. We are communicating and working on the [Bill & Melinda Gates] Foundation, so that partnership we're going to try and continue."

Despite the split, Bill has nothing but good words about his ex-wife. "Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better. We always enjoyed our work together," he gushed. "That would definitely be the best thing for the foundation."

  See also...

During the interview, Anderson also touched to the reports that Melinda was concerned with Bill's social connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. "I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended," Bill said.

Distancing himself from the late financier, Bill added, "But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there. There were lots of others in that same situation but I made a mistake." He conluded, "It's a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward. Within the family, we'll heal the best that we can."

Bill and Melinda announced their decision to get divorced after almost 3 decades together in May. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair, who shares three children together, said in a joint statement at the time. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," the statement continued.

You can share this post!

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Britney Spears 'Excited' to Get Her First iPad After Using 'Little Phone' During Conservatorship

Related Posts
Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Divorced Months After Announcing End of Marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Divorced Months After Announcing End of Marriage

Bill Gates Allegedly Hoped to Win Nobel Prize With Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Bill Gates Allegedly Hoped to Win Nobel Prize With Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Does Bill Gates' Estranged Wife Melinda Want to Remove Him From Their Foundation?

Does Bill Gates' Estranged Wife Melinda Want to Remove Him From Their Foundation?

Bill Gates Spotted Wearing His Wedding Ring Weeks After Announcing Divorce

Bill Gates Spotted Wearing His Wedding Ring Weeks After Announcing Divorce

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet