Bill Gates Addresses His 'Sad' Divorce From Melinda Gates

The Microsoft co-founder also talks about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, stating that it 'was a huge mistake to spend time' with the financier, who died in 2019.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates has broken his silence on his divorce from wife Melinda French Gates. The Microsoft co-founder got candid about their split in a new interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday, August 5.

Bill admitted that ending their 27 years of marriage was "a source of great personal sadness." When asked about how he's doing now, the mogul replied, "It's definitely a very sad milestone."

He went on to say, "Melinda's a great person and that partnership we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness. We are communicating and working on the [Bill & Melinda Gates] Foundation, so that partnership we're going to try and continue."

Despite the split, Bill has nothing but good words about his ex-wife. "Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better. We always enjoyed our work together," he gushed. "That would definitely be the best thing for the foundation."

During the interview, Anderson also touched to the reports that Melinda was concerned with Bill's social connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. "I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended," Bill said.

Distancing himself from the late financier, Bill added, "But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there. There were lots of others in that same situation but I made a mistake." He conluded, "It's a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward. Within the family, we'll heal the best that we can."

Bill and Melinda announced their decision to get divorced after almost 3 decades together in May. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair, who shares three children together, said in a joint statement at the time. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," the statement continued.