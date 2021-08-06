 
 

Britney Spears 'Excited' to Get Her First iPad After Using 'Little Phone' During Conservatorship

When celebrating the 'groundbreaking' day with her social media followers, the 'Gimme More' singer claims she feels like her 'life is changing as we speak.'

  Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has shared great news to her online devotees. Revealing that she finally has her own iPad after using a "little phone" throughout her conservatorship, the "Gimme More" singer said she's so "excited."

The 39-year-old made the revelation via Instagram on Thursday, August 5. "I got my first iPad today," she raved. "I am so excited. My kids have owned one, I'd never owned one. This is just a groundbreaking day."

"I've always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited," the pop star went on exclaiming. "Upward bound, yes!"

Britney ended her video with a short clip of her in a black jacket and hot pink heels as she did a couple of foot moves. She captioned the post, "My life does seem different with an iPad... I've never had one before !!!! Pssss I was proud of my new shoes at the end ... I had to recreate the scene from 'Bridesmaids' !!!!"

Fans have since joined in to celebrate the exciting news. "Im so happy that finally she can buy her own things,, and she start doing things she always wanted to do, soo buy everything you want,, britney you deserve it," one person replied, before another added, "YOU DESERVE A MILLION IPADS QUEEN."

Britney has been under conservatorship for 13 years and is now fighting to remove her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. She made her first court appearance in June. At that time, she claimed the conservatorship has left her "traumatized" and "depressed" and demanded that her father should be jailed.

Britney dropped her testimony once again on July 18, noting that she is "extremely scared" of her father. "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," she pointed out.

