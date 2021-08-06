Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Instagram Celebrity

Condolences are sent to the 'Whiplash' star after reports surface that his 21-year-old son was one of the three passengers involved in the fatal collision possibly caused by street racing.

AceShowbiz - Prayers are pouring in for Tony Baker after it's reported that his son has died in a car crash. The comedian's son Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker was identified as one of the three victims killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision that apparently involved street racing in Burbank, California.

The accident occurred around 11:50 P.M. local time on Tuesday, August 4, on North Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive, according to a press release by the Burbank Police Department. Two other people dead in the accident have been identified as 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.

All three were unconscious and not breathing when paramedics and police officers found them, and were declared dead at the scene. They were ejected from a silver Volkswagen they were traveling in. The car was split in half. A fourth occupant of the Volkswagen sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

Officers located a second vehicle involved, a gray Kia, which was only occupied by a driver. The driver of the Kia sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

A third car, a black Mercedes Benz, was occupied by two individuals, but neither reported any injuries. They were interviewed by investigators and released at the scene.

According to a preliminary report, the Kia and Mercedes Benz were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing. The Volkswagen was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive, when the traffic collision occurred.

Footage believed to be taken after the incident shows a car in flames and another car completely wrecked. An eyewitness who took the video solemnly said to a local news station, "The whole thing was hard to see. It's rough."

Several parked vehicles also were damaged. Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said, "I've been doing this for 20 years, and I haven't seen anything like this before." The accident is currently under investigation and criminal charges may be filed.

Tony has not addressed his son's passing, but people took to social media to expressed their condolences to the comedian. "If you've ever belly laughed at an animal voiceover video, it's probably thanks to Tony Baker. There's a report that his son died in a tragic car accident last night. Tony kept a lot of people laughing last year when we needed it most. My prayers are for him and his son," one fan tweeted. Another added, "Please send some prayers up for comedian Tony Baker. I can't even imagine what he’s feeling right now."