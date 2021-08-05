 
 

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Rihanna on Becoming a Billionaire: 'If This Don't Inspire You'

On Wednesday, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker takes to her Instagram account to gush over the 'Umbrella' singer and welcome the Bajan star to the billionaire club.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has reacted to Forbes officially announcing Rihanna as a billionaire. On Wednesday, August 4, the "Anaconda" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to welcome the "Umbrella" singer to the billionaire club.

In the said post, Nicki reposted a tweet which read, "We love to see it! According to Forbes, @rihanna is officially a billionaire." The tweet continued, "Her net worth is an estimated $1.7 billion making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second to Oprah as the richest female entertainer."

The Trinidadian rapper wrote over the image, "a BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there- Little Bajan bih w/ green [eyes] - dat bag is a different size." She also added, "#IfthisDontInspireYou."

Rihanna's newly-minted title as a billionaire is thanks to her Fenty line of products. The singer founded Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a desire to "make women everywhere included." With 40 shades of foundation, the line offered women of color far more makeup options than had previously been existing.

Fenty products debuted at U.S. chain Sephora, racking up sales of more than $100 million (£72 million) in the first few weeks. Among celebrities who love the products are Cardi B, Brandy and Chanel Iman.

Last year, Fenty Skin debuted and the singer recently teased that Fenty Parfum is next. The star's Savage X Fenty lingerie line is also worth $1 billion.

As for Nicki, she was celebrating the 7th anniversary of her mega hit "Anaconda". Alongside a behind-the-scenes clip, the Trinidadian star wrote on Instagram, "7 years later. Who remembers witnessing the internet break when I dropped this picture? First solo female rap video to reach a billion views + first one to break the VEVO record for most views in a day chi…"

"yes ma'am always inspiring the girlies #BarbTalk #Anaconda #7YearAnniversary S/O Sir MixALot love you guys for holding me down this long Pauz," she concluded.

Of the NSFW video, Nicki said back in 2014, "I wanted to reinstate something." She went on to explain, "Because of the shift in pop culture, even hip-hop men are really glorifying the less curvy body. I wanted to say, 'Hey ladies, you're beautiful.' Hopefully, this changes things and maybe it won't change things, but I love it."

