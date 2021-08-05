 
 

Mark Hoppus on His Fifth Round of Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer: 'Let's Heckin Go'

Mark Hoppus on His Fifth Round of Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer: 'Let's Heckin Go'
Instagram
Celebrity

Offering an update on his cancer battle, the bassist and vocalist of Blink-182 writes to his fans and followers, 'see you all again in seven to ten days' alongside a photo of himself sitting down at a medical clinic with an IV in his arm.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mark Hoppus has offered his fans and followers a health update. The bassist and vocalist of Blink-182 announced on his social media page that he's undergoing the fifth round of chemotherapy for his stage four lymphoma cancer.

On Wednesday, August 4, the rock band's frontman shared on his Twitter account a photo of himself sitting down at a medical clinic with an IV in his arm. In the picture, the 49-year-old musician could be seen wearing a protective face mask as he flashed a peace sign at the camera. "Chemo round five," he captioned the snap, adding, "Let's heckin go." In his post, he also wrote, "See you all again in seven to ten days…"

Mark Hoppus via Twitter

Mark Hoppus announced that he's undergoing fifth round of chemotherapy amid stage four lymphoma cancer battle.

  See also...

His update came a week after he posted a video of himself playing bass guitar for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer. "Not only is this the first time that I've tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I've felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed," Mark explained in the video shared on a Twitch stream on July 26.

"This is the first time I've picked up my bass in a few months, even," Mark admitted, before performing his guitar solo from the band's song "Not Now". He played the track's lyrics that included the line, "Help me, I'm scared please show me how to fight this."

A week earlier, Mark revealed that his stage 4 lymphoma cancer is "trying to kill" him. "My cancer's not bone-related, it's blood-related," the rock star shared. "My blood's trying to kill me."

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," Mark further explained his diagnosis. He continued, "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

You can share this post!

Barack Obama Limits His 60th Birthday Bash to Close Ones Amid Delta Variant Surge

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True
Related Posts
Mark Hoppus Performs for First Time as He Feels Well Enough to Play Bass Since Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus Performs for First Time as He Feels Well Enough to Play Bass Since Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals His Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer Is 'Trying to Kill' Him

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals His Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer Is 'Trying to Kill' Him

Mark Hoppus' Cancer Battle Helps to Deepen His Bond With Mother

Mark Hoppus' Cancer Battle Helps to Deepen His Bond With Mother

Mark Hoppus to Find Out If He Will 'Live or Die' This Week After Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus to Find Out If He Will 'Live or Die' This Week After Cancer Diagnosis

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce