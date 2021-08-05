 
 

Celeste and Boyfriend Split After Last Few Months Get 'Increasingly Difficult'

Celeste and Boyfriend Split After Last Few Months Get 'Increasingly Difficult'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hear My Voice' singer has reportedly become single after she is rumored to part ways with model boyfriend Sonny Hall following more than a year of relationship.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - .

Celeste has split from her boyfriend Sonny Hall.

The 27-year-old singer / songwriter - who won the Brits' Rising Star award last year (20) - and her model boyfriend Sonny, 23, have ended their 18-month relationship, which started just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Celeste and Sonny fell head over heels for each other at a time when everything else was so uncertain early last year. They just clicked and it all seemed to be going incredibly," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

  See also...

"They would have occasional rows although their spark made up for it. But the last few months have been increasingly difficult and they just don't seem to see eye to eye on a lot of things."

"For now at least, they have called it quits and unfollowed each other on social media. They are staying away from each other."

The split comes as a surprise as Celeste previously gushed that falling in love with Sonny - who is signed to Kate Moss' modelling agency - had made her music more "warm and sincere."

"Something that I experienced this year properly was falling in love," she said. "So there is more warmth and sincerity to my approach to certain songs as opposed to how I would've treated them before which was a bit more guarded."

"Now it's like big horns and make it triumphant! There are songs that have come to fruition because emotionally something has occurred in me and I've evolved in a way where now I'm clearer on what I feel."

You can share this post!

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

Brandi Glanville Rushed to Hospital for Apparent 'Spider Bite' Infection
Related Posts
Celeste Fills Debut Album With Lots of Romance as She Experiences 'Real Love'

Celeste Fills Debut Album With Lots of Romance as She Experiences 'Real Love'

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery