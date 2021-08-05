Celeste and Boyfriend Split After Last Few Months Get 'Increasingly Difficult'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hear My Voice' singer has reportedly become single after she is rumored to part ways with model boyfriend Sonny Hall following more than a year of relationship.

Celeste has split from her boyfriend Sonny Hall.

The 27-year-old singer / songwriter - who won the Brits' Rising Star award last year (20) - and her model boyfriend Sonny, 23, have ended their 18-month relationship, which started just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Celeste and Sonny fell head over heels for each other at a time when everything else was so uncertain early last year. They just clicked and it all seemed to be going incredibly," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"They would have occasional rows although their spark made up for it. But the last few months have been increasingly difficult and they just don't seem to see eye to eye on a lot of things."

"For now at least, they have called it quits and unfollowed each other on social media. They are staying away from each other."

The split comes as a surprise as Celeste previously gushed that falling in love with Sonny - who is signed to Kate Moss' modelling agency - had made her music more "warm and sincere."

"Something that I experienced this year properly was falling in love," she said. "So there is more warmth and sincerity to my approach to certain songs as opposed to how I would've treated them before which was a bit more guarded."

"Now it's like big horns and make it triumphant! There are songs that have come to fruition because emotionally something has occurred in me and I've evolved in a way where now I'm clearer on what I feel."