DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's "Levitating" collaboration with Dua Lipa has been yanked from airplay on America's second largest radio chain.

Bosses at Audacy removed the remix from the airwaves in light of homophobic statements the rapper made during his Rolling Loud Miami festival set last month (Jul21).

Despite two apologies, DaBaby has also been pulled from a handful of festival slots too, including Sunday night's (01Aug21) Lollapalooza.

The "Levitating" remix, featuring DaBaby, has dropped to five on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Audacy bosses reveal they were led by a response to DaBaby's hateful remarks about HIV and Aids sufferers from Dua Lipa, who posted to Instagram, "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community."

Meanwhile, DaBaby has received an open letter from 11 HIV/AIDS organisations offering him a private meeting in a bid to educate him after his controversial comments at Rolling Loud Miami.

The letter urges the Ohio native to "use your platform and celebrity to heal not harm."

The "Levitating" remix has also reportedly been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists.

Meanwhile, besides Lollapalooza, DaBaby was dropped from Parklife Festival in Manchester, England, Austin City Limits in Texas, iHeartRadio festival, Day N Vegas, and Governors Ball. His radio jam session at KS 107.5 was called off as well.

He additionally lost endorsement deal with clothing company Boohoo and got criticized by his collaborator Anitta and the likes of Questlove, Elton John, and Madonna.