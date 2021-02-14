 
 

Celeste Fills Debut Album With Lots of Romance as She Experiences 'Real Love'

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter talks about her debut studio album 'Not Your Muse' and how her experience in the last year has influenced her music.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celeste has explored herself "coming into womanhood" on her new album.

The British singer-songwriter, full name Celeste Epiphany Waite, embarked on a relationship with poet Sonny Hall before the U.K. went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted finding "real love" and growing up has proven to be a huge influence on "Not Your Muse".

She explained to Grazia magazine, "I think only now, in the last year or so, have I experienced what I can understand as real love."

"All the things I've written up until then were confused in a way."

"There's a lot of love and romance on the album and it's a picture of me evolving as a person."

"I'm not completely grown up yet, but I guess I would like to describe it as like coming into womanhood."

"I think it's only in the last two years that I've sort of stopped feeling like I'm 21."

The "Hear My Voice" singer admitted she was "probably more relaxed" about the shutdown triggered by the global health crisis than she should have been.

"At the time, I took it in my stride," she said. "I thought, 'I'm going to have a bit more time to work on my album!' "

"And then, all of a sudden, something hit me: all this opportunity, all the momentum, could just all go away."

"I didn't know what to do to adapt."

Meanwhile, although Celeste has been tipped for an Oscar nomination for "Hear My Voice", which she wrote for Netflix movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7", she isn't paying attention to the speculation.

She said, "I really don't know how tangible it is or what those rumours really mean."

"I recorded the vocals in my bedroom and, as the process went on, I learned more about Aaron Sorkin and how he's in 'that league.' "

"But I am not somebody who thinks of myself in that position like Adele or [Lady Gaga]. I just go with the flow."

