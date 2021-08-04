Soleil Moon Frye Sheds 'Many Tears' as 3 of Her Kids Contracted COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Soleil Moon Frye has gotten emotional while opening up about her family's experience with COVID-19. In her latest social media post, the "Punky Brewster" star admitted to shedding "many tears" as three of her kids contracted the coronavirus.

On Monday, August 2, the 44-year-old actress shared her story on her Instagram page. "I have felt so many emotions these past days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches," the "Kid 90" actress wrote in her lengthy note. She added, "I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me."

In her emotional note, Soleil urged other parents to test their children if they are showing any symptoms. "Please take a moment to read this. If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive," she explained.

"I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well," Soleil continued. The mother of four went on to thank "all of the caretakers on the frontlines, doctors, health workers, volunteers" as well as "grand parents, aunts, uncles, friends and extended families that come together and jump in when needed."

Soleil admitted that "more than anything," this experience had "brought up how thankful [she is] for [her family's] health and well being." The actress further stressed, "I know how incredibly fortunate we are. My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another."

"My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this," Soleil noted. Near the end of her lengthy message, the "Saved by the Bell" alum revealed that she didn't know where her three kids "caught this from."

Offering updates on her family's current condition, Soleil shared, "All of us that have been around them have tested negative. That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread." She concluded, "Please be safe. Much love to you all."