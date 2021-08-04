Blake Shelton Admits He's Been 'Awkward' With Adam Levine and Other Friends After Wedding Snubs

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'God's Country' singer, who only invited Carson Daly to his wedding with Gwen Stefani, finally reveals why he didn't put other celebrities' names on the guest list.

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton's wedding snubs might have cost his friendships with Adam Levine and his other friends. "The Voice" coach, who tied the knot with Gwen Stefani one month prior, admitted that he has been awkward with his pals because he didn't invite them to the nuptials.



The 45-year-old country star addressed the matter when speaking on SiriusXM's "The Storme Warren Show". He spilled, "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. There's a lot of them."

While Blake just revealed his reason behind the snubs, a source has previously told Radar Online that the wedding was not for "Hollywood celebrities." The source first explained, "It wasn't just Adam that was [not] invited. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Cee-Lo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus and new host Ariana Grande were not invited either."

"This was a wedding for close friends and family. Not Hollywood celebrities," the insider further elaborated. "Rather than focusing on who Blake and Gwen are not close with, I think it's interesting to focus on just how close they are with [Carson Daly]," who officiated the couple's ceremony.

During his interview, Blake also disclosed that he and his new wife have yet to go on honeymoon. "We haven't (gone on honeymoon) yet," he shared. "We still are probably going to... We did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but you know... We just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else."

"So we just stayed there in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time, just she and I," he further noted. "She's realising that the agriculture part of Oklahoma, and the things that you can do, and her passion is - outside of music - flowers."