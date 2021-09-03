 
 

Soleil Moon Frye Sparks Dating Rumors With Seth Binzer After Split From Husband Jason Goldberg

The 'Punky Brewster' actress may have found a new love as she's rumored to date the Crazy Town member following her 2020 separation from husband Jason Goldberg.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soleil Moon Frye is reportedly in a new relationship with Crazy Town singer Seth Binzer.

The 45-year-old "Punky Brewster" actress and Binzer, who performs under the name Shifty Shellshock, have known each other since their early teenage years at school, but were just friends until things turned romantic recently.

A source close to Seth told People magazine, "Seth is really happy that the two of them reconnected, and he is excited about the future."

News of the fledgling romance comes after Soleil sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship when she shared a picture of herself and Seth looking cosy on a rooftop to mark his 47th birthday.

"Happy happy birthday @therealcrazytown," she captioned the shot, to which Seth replied in the comments section, "Thank you Soleil. love you."

The relationship is the first for Soleil since she split from Jason Goldberg, her husband of 22 years and father of her four children, in 2020.

During pandemic, three of her kids contracted Covid.

"Please take a moment to read this," she wrote on Instagram. "If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive."

"I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well," she continued before thanking medical workers and "grand parents, aunts, uncles, friends and extended families that come together and jump in when needed."

