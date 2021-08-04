Biden Calls for Andrew Cuomo's Resignation After Sexual Harassment Investigation

Instagram Celebrity

The president tells the press that he thinks the New York Governor should resign after New York's Attorney General released a report on investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

AceShowbiz - Joe Biden has called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign following an explosive report on investigation of sexual harassment allegations against the governor. Speaking to the press at the White House on Tuesday, July 3, the president said Cuomo should step down from the position.

"He should resign," Biden responded when a reporter asked him during a news conference if he's now calling for Cuomo's resignation. The president, however, stopped short from calling for Cuomo's impeachment and removal by the New York State Assembly.

"Let's take one thing at a time," he said when the same reporter asked if Cuomo should be impeached should he not resign. Asked again whether Cuomo should be removed from office if he refuses to resign, the president said, "I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact."

Earlier the same day, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of her investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. She said that the investigation found the N.Y. Governor had sexually harassed 11 women, including former and current employees from 2013 to 2020.

According to the report, the sexual harassment included unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging and comments that were "deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive or inappropriate." Cuomo is also alleged to have retaliated against an ex-employee who reported allegations.

James said Cuomo and his office fostered a "toxic" workplace that enabled "harassment to occur." She added during a press conference, "These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws."

Responding to the results of the investigation, Cuomo continued to deny all allegations against him. "First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," he said in a recorded video statement. "I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that's not who I have ever been." He also said he won't let the allegations distract him from his role as governor.