 
 

Michael Jai White Loses Oldest Son to COVID-19

Michael Jai White Loses Oldest Son to COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

Opening up about his family tragedy in a new Vlad TV interview, the 'Black Dynamite' star reveals that his 38-year-old son had a compromised immune system due to substance abuse.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Michael Jai White's 38-year-old son has lost his battle with COVID-19.

The "Black Dynamite" and "Spawn" star, who was just 15 when he became a first-time dad, has opened up about the recent tragedy in a new Vlad TV interview, revealing his son had a compromised immune system due to substance abuse, and wasn't vaccinated from the coronavirus.

"He was in the hospital for awhile, so it [death] wasn't immediate," White said. "Unfortunately, he was still like kinda out there in the streets, hustling. He wasn't doing well. He started getting on substances. He'd come out, go back in, all that stuff."

"He never shook the streets. That was his thing... He lived the life he wanted to live... and COVID was waiting for him. That was the knockout blow."

  See also...

During the chat, the "Arrow" actor claimed to have tried to help his son. Still, he noted, "Ultimately, it's up to that person, especially if somebody's a grown person."

White is also a dad to Morgan, his daughter from his six-year marriage to Courtney Chatham, and he has three children with his current wife, Gillian Iliana Waters. His late son, in the meantime, was a father of six.

Family aside, White has previously talked about his relationship with wife Waters. In an interview for Essence magazine, he admitted, "There was a time when I thought relationships had to be drama and everything took work. I think I realized with Gillian that there was a path of least resistance I always should have taken."

"You're lucky to have friends who don't require much labor because your chemistry just works, the 53-year-old actor went on elaborating. That's a blessing, and you don't get too many of those. I realized that's what I had with her."

You can share this post!

Biden Calls for Andrew Cuomo's Resignation After Sexual Harassment Investigation

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour
Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren