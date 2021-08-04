 
 

Ric Flair Addresses His WWE Release: We Just Didn't See Eye To Eye

Although he has parted ways with the entertainment company, the wrestling legend assures there 'has been no animosity' between them and that everything has been on friendly terms.

AceShowbiz - Wrestling legend Ric Flair is parting ways with WWE. The beloved sportsman explains he and the sport's top brass have fallen out over projects he was keen to pursue, and they have released him from his contract.

"We just didn't see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release," Flair tells People. "There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms."

"It happens sometimes in business; you just don't see eye to eye. But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am...? Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman's wrestler in history [sic]?"

"It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors, such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books. I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand."

On Tuesday, August 3, WWE issued a brief statement about their situation with Ric. "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today," so read the statement.

Ric further assured there was no bad blood between him and WWE through his post on social media. "I want to make it really clear with everyone that I'm not upset with WWE at all," he stressed. "They solely are responsible for putting me in the position of life that I'm in right now, here I'm seen in the brightest light ever."

"We have a different vision for my future," the 72-year-old continued. "I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!"

