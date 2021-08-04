John Corbett and Bo Derek Finally Get Married After 20 Years Together

WENN Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Sex and the City' actor and the 'Tarzan the Ape Man' actress as they have secretly exchanged wedding vows after being together for two decades.

AceShowbiz - John Corbett and Bo Derek are married.

The longtime couple secretly tied the knot last year (20), according to the "Sex and the City" star.

John shared the news with his pal Jerry O'Connell and the co-hosts of "The Talk on Tuesday (03Aug21), revealing he and actress Bo exchanged vows "around Christmas time" while showing off his wedding ring.

"We got married, and this is probably the first time (we've told anyone)," he said. "We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. But this is the first time either one of us have said something publicly about it, because really we haven't had the opportunity."

"After 20 years (together) we decided to get married. We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everyone looks back at and hated... Let's get one nice thing out of it."

Bo Derek was previously married to actor John Derek for nearly 22 years until his death in 1998.

She was just 19 and he was 49 when they got married.

Reflecting on their age difference, she said, "I don't know about you, but when I was 17, I knew everything. I was so grown up and so adult. Now, when I look back at the photos of me, I was young - 17 is young."

But she insisted she never experienced anything inappropriate with late husband, "There was no #MeToo-ing with John. But, yeah, I'm very conflicted about (the age gap) when I look back. ... It felt right at the time. I was so in love with him and we ended up together for 25 years. I'm just so grateful he was a good person."