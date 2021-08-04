 
 

Jesy Nelson to Release First Solo Single Next Month

The former member of the Little Mix is gearing up to launch her solo music career with a brand new single in September as she's preparing to enter a 'new era.'

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson is reportedly set to release her debut solo single next month (Sep21).

The former Little Mix star - who quit the chart-topping girl group in December (20) after almost a decade and stated being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health - is said to be ready to drop her new track and a music video in the coming weeks.

"Jesy spent several months at the beginning of the year working on the music and it has all come together quite quickly," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"Her new record label Polydor are keen to strike while the iron is hot, so they are throwing everything at her project and want the first single out in a matter of weeks. It is more upbeat than some might be expecting and there will be plenty of choreography in the video."

Meanwhile, it's said the 30-year-old singer is finding it "so refreshing" working as a solo star.

"The difference this time is that she is not comparing herself to her bandmates. It's been so refreshing for her," the insider added. "Jesy has been working hard and is feeling really positive about this new chapter of her career."

Last month (Jul21), Jesy excited her fans by teasing that her "new era is pending." After signing with Polydor, she's been sharing snaps and videos from the studio and in a recent update, she suggested it wouldn't be long before fans hear what she's been working on.

Alongside two bikini snaps of her catching rays in the garden, the music star wrote on Instagram, "New era pending..."

