Rebel Wilson Channels Britney for New Movie, Nicholas Hoult Plays Dracula's Servant in Monster Film

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress teases her Britney Spears-inspired look while the 'X-Men: First Class' star is set to join the upcoming Universal Pictures monster universe.

Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson has channelled Britney Spears for a new scene in her upcoming movie.

Rebel, who recently slimmed down in a bid to increase her chances of getting pregnant, donned the same outfit and long, curly blonde hair that Britney sported in her 1999 music video for "(You Drive Me) Crazy".

"My life is CRAZY right now ps (love) you Britney (sic)," the "Pitch Perfect" star wrote in the caption for the Instagram photo, which she shared on Sunday (01Aug21).

In the upcoming comedy "Senior Year", Wilson plays a cheerleader who tries to relive her final year of high school after being in a coma for 20 years.

The "Bridesmaids" star previously shared a TikTok video of herself and her movie co-stars dressed in pink waitress uniforms. They recreated other scenes from the pop star '90s music video.

Rebel Wilson is also tapped for an upcoming British drama titled "The Almond and the Seahorse".

Meanwhile, British actor Nicholas Hoult is to portray Dracula's sidekick Renfield in a new Universal Pictures monster movie.

Chris McKay will direct the project, based on a story idea from Robert Kirkman and a script written by Ryan Ridley, according to Deadline.

In the original "Dracula" novel, Renfield was a servant of Dracula confined to a lunatic asylum.

Renfield will be the latest film in a line of classic monster movie revamps, which included Tom Cruise's "The Mummy", the upcoming "Wolfman" starring Ryan Gosling, and "Van Helsing".