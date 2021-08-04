 
 

Emma Roberts Careful Not to Overshare on 'Dark and Polarizing' Internet

Emma Roberts Careful Not to Overshare on 'Dark and Polarizing' Internet
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Scream Queens' actress tries to keep her social media posts 'limited to books or fashion or vacations' as she's not too concerned about how many likes or followers she gets.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Roberts is being selective with her social media posts but is celebrating a funny viral reaction to a recent video.

Roberts' 24 July (21) Instagram clip of herself at the beach - where she laughs, sticks her tongue out, and flips her hair - spiralled into a Twitter meme referencing a sentimental flashback video a tormented movie hero might have made about his now-dead wife.

She responded by thanking "gays and whoever else" made the video so popular.

The new mum, who gave birth to her first child Rhodes with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December (20), loves sharing elements of her life with her friends, family and fans on her social networking sites, but is mindful not to overshare.

  See also...

"We live our whole lives online now," she told Bustle. "Sharing on social media has always been something that I've loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can't take back anything you've shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere."

When the "Scream Queens" star does post pictures, she focuses on the positive.

"I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations. The internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that's what I like to see on Instagram."

She added she's not too concerned with how many followers she has online, "After the pandemic, I feel like I don't need fans, I need friends!"

You can share this post!

Charlize Theron and Daughters Jump Off Yacht in Rare Video

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Fails to Advance to Next Round as She Makes Olympic Debut
Related Posts
Emma Roberts Shares First Pic of Her and Garrett Hedlund's Newborn Son

Emma Roberts Shares First Pic of Her and Garrett Hedlund's Newborn Son

Emma Roberts Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Prior to Freezing Her Eggs

Emma Roberts Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Prior to Freezing Her Eggs

Emma Roberts Credits Pregnancy for Distracting Her From Gloomy 2020

Emma Roberts Credits Pregnancy for Distracting Her From Gloomy 2020

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren