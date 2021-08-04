 
 

Charlize Theron and Daughters Jump Off Yacht in Rare Video

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress has shared on Instagram a rare video of herself enjoying a family getaway on a sunny day with her two daughters Jackson and August.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charlize Theron posted a rare video of her daughters to Instagram on Tuesday (03Aug21).

The Oscar winner has kept her two adopted kids, Jackson and August, well away from the spotlight so fans were surprised she shared the sweet clip - in which she and the girls are seen jumping off a yacht into the ocean.

"Me and my girls 4 life," Charlize wrote in her caption to the slow-motion video.

According to the Greek City Times, the family has been vacationing on the island of Paros in Greece this week (ends06Aug21).

Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. In 2019, Theron revealed her daughter Jackson, now nine, is transgender.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'" Theron told the Daily Mail at the time. "I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

"They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide," said the South African-born star. "My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be."

