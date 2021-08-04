 
 

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Fails to Advance to Next Round as She Makes Olympic Debut

Jessica Springsteen fails to quality for the finals in the individual equestrian competition as she's eliminated after making her debut at the Olympic Games in Japan.

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica made her Olympics debut in the equestrian competition on Tuesday (03Aug21), but failed to qualify for the finals.

29-year-old Jessica, whose mother is E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, got off to a strong start, but did not advance to the next round.

On the 14-jump course at Tokyo's Equestrian Park, her horse appeared uneasy around the 11th obstacle, and the pair earned four penalty points for knocking down a rail. She was officially eliminated an hour later.

Springsteen will compete again on Friday night as part of America's four-rider entry in the jumping team event.

"All in all, I'm thrilled with the round and I'm excited for the rest of the week," she told the Associated Press.

Bruce's daughter learned to ride on her family's horse farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and was an alternate for the London Games in 2012 but didn't participate.

She and her 12-year-old horse, Don Juan van de Donkehove, were ranked 14th in the world ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Media members were warned not to ask the rider about her superstar dad.

Before heading to Japan, she wrote on Instagram, "Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!"

She also wrote a heartwarming tribute to her horse, "There's no horse in the world I'd rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You're my horse of a lifetime."

