'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare
Netflix/Liam Daniel
TV

The crew members of the Netflix hit series have returned to work to complete the production for the upcoming sophomore installment after it's halted due to Covid concerns.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production is underway again on the highly-anticipated second season of "Bridgerton" after the show was shutdown due to COVID-19 cases.

The Netflix show is back up and running after bosses halted production on season two for the second time in a week last month (Jul21) following another positive COVID test on set.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the news to Variety on Tuesday (3Aug).

"We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it," said the showrunner, who splits his time between sets in Los Angeles and London. "Right now I'm in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great."

  See also...

Van Dusen also gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the upcoming season which will focus on Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton.

"We pick up Anthony after we've seen what he's been through with his mistress. He's thinking, 'Was that love?' Some would call it that, others would not. We're exploring those concepts of duty and honor once again," Chris added.

"Bridgerton", "The House of Dragon", "Matilda", and "The Midwich Cuckoos" were among the major U.K. TV productions forced to press pause due to COVID positives.

Back in January, "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor expressed her concerns about going back to filming for season 2 amid coronavirus pandemic. "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances," she said. "There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

