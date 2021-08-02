 
 

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Showing off his new ink on his right shoulder, the '21 Jump Street' actor receives supportive messages from his mom Sharon Feldstein and his pals including Zoe Kravits and Sharon Stone.

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill has added a new tattoo to his collection. Taking to his social media page, the "21 Jump Street" actor proudly showed off his "body love" ink four months after he finally learned to love and accept his look after years of insecurities.

On Sunday, August 1, the 37-year-old actor debuted his new body positivity tattoo on his Instagram page. "BODY LOVE," so "The Wolf of Wall Street" star captioned his post, which saw him smiling at the camera while showing off the new art on his right shoulder.

Jonah's new body ink was inspired by the logo for Body Glove, a water sports apparel company. The actor, who is a big fan of surfing, replaced "glove" to "love" in his tattoo. He also changed the hand icon into the hand sign for "I love you."

In the post's comment section, many of his fans, friends and family left supportive messages. His mom Sharon Feldstein wrote, "I love this and I love you." Zoe Kravitz chimed in, "Yessssssssssss." In the meantime, Sharon Stone was marvelled at his new look, saying, "Look at you."

Jonah got the new ink four months after the actor shared in a heartfelt post that he had finally learned to love and accept his body after years of insecurities. "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote alongside a screenshot of a news article with photos of him shirtless while surfing.

"Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," Jonah continued. "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

Near the end of his post, Jonah elaborated, "This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool." He then concluded, "Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

