Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo
Marvel Studios
Movie

A never-before-seen picture from the filming of the third 'Spider-Man' movie sees the Sorcerer Supreme greeting Spidey in front of Sanctum Santorum in New York.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spider-Man and Doctor Strange reunite in a new set picture of "Spider-Man: No Way Home". While it has been long rumored that the two superheroes will work closely in the upcoming movie, it is only now that fans obtain the first look at both characters together.

The never-before-seen set photo features Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme standing in front what seems to be Sanctum Santorum in New York. He greets Peter Parker, who is dressed in his full Spidey suit, across the street.

Previous reports said that Doctor Strange would take on the mentor role for Parker that was filled by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019).

  See also...

Official photos released in February also teased Doctor Strange's involvement in "No Way Home" as they showed Peter and his friends MJ (Zendaya Coleman) as well as Ned (Jacob Batalon) entering a sort of basement of what looks like an old building, which fans have presumed to be Sanctum Sanctorum, the personal residence of Doctor Strange.

Plot details of the upcoming Spider-Man movie have been kept under wraps, but it is said that it would introduce multiverse elements that will allow the return of Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's version of Spider-Man. Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Octopus as well as Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy are rumored to appear in the movie as well, though none of them has been confirmed.

"No Way Home" is still directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, with the script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The movie is slated for a December 17 release in the United States.

