Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

WENN/Instagram Movie

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor will join Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the new dark comedy while the Broadway star is back to play the title role in Lin-Manuel Miranda's play.

Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicholas Hoult is in final talks to join the cast of "The Menu".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old actor looks set to join Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, and Ralph Fiennes, 58, in the upcoming dark comedy for Searchlight.

Mark Mylod - who has played a key part in the success of the acclaimed TV series "Succession" - is directing the film with Adam McKay producing through his Hyperobject Industries banner together with Betsy Koch.

The movie is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture that focuses on a young couple who visit a restaurant on a remote island where a famous chef has prepared a lavish menu and some shocking surprises.

Anya will star as one half of the couple with Ralph playing the role of the chef.

Will Tracy and Seth Reiss have penned the screenplay with DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips overseeing the project for the studio.

Meanwhile, in separate news, "Hamilton" will return to Broadway with Miguel Cervantes in the title role.

The actor and singer had only just taken on the role in the hit musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre when the COVID pandemic shut down theatres in March, 2020, and now he has signed on to continue the part when Hamilton returns on 14 September (21).

Cervantes, who previously portrayed Hamilton in the Chicago, Illinois production, will take the stage alongside Krystal Joy Brown, Mandy Gonzalez, Tamar Greene, and Jin Ha, among others when "Hamilton" bounces back.

Cervantes' return ends speculation suggesting the show's creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda would return to the role for Broadway's re-opening.