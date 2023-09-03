 

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary
The 'Running Out of Time' hitmaker is ringing in her 45th wedding anniversary by writing a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband Emilio Estefan on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Gloria Estefan has posted on social media to celebrate her 45th wedding anniversary. The 66-year-old singer has shared a gushing tribute to her husband Emilio Estefan, wishing him many more years of "happiness."

"Babe, I can't believe 45 years have passed since we said 'I do' and I've loved every moment we've spent together! Here's to the coming years of happiness! [music notes and hearts emojis] #HappyAnniversary (sic)," Gloria wrote on Instagram.

The music star has also posted a collection of throwback photographs from landmark moments in their romance.

Earlier this year, Gloria actually became the first Latina woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York. The chart-topping singer used her acceptance speech to heap praise on her family and her husband in particular.

Speaking at the ceremony - which was held at the New York Marriott Marquis - Gloria said, "After 48 years together, I love you more deeply than when we began this crazy, exciting, surprising and oftentimes terrifying epic life together."

Gloria acknowledged that her husband has paid a huge role in her own success. The "Coming Out of the Dark" hitmaker - who was born in Havana, Cuba - said, "Emilio, if it weren't for you, who knows if I ever would have even gone down this road."

"I remember you dropping me off one night after rehearsal - we weren't even dating - and telling me that you wanted to record an original album for the band. And you were wondering if I wrote songs. And so I did and I've recorded every song I've written since his deliciously compelling invitation. Thank you, babe, for so much."

