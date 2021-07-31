 
 

Miranda Lambert Mourning Death of Beloved Dog Jessi

The 'Mama's Broken Heart' crooner is saddened as she lost another of her beloved dog Jessi, less than a year after mourning the death of Jessi's brother Waylon.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her dog Jessi, who passed away on Thursday (29Jul21).

The sad news comes just nine months after the country singer lost Jessi's brother, Waylon.

Both dogs were found during a storm in early 2008. They were just six weeks old when Lambert and her mother spotted the puppies at the side of the road.

"I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up," Lambert wrote in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a photo of both dogs with a pair of beat-up cowboy boots. "That's how they got their names."

The "heartbroken" star shared, "The truth is they belong together. They always have. I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge. We sent her off with the song Storms Never Last from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck."

Lambert thanked the teams at Animalia Health & Wellness and VRSM in Franklin, Tennessee for taking care of both dogs through the years. "Y'all gave us extra years we wouldn't have had with Jessi and Way and I'm so grateful," she says.

The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer founded the MuttNation Foundation with her mom the year after she rescued Waylon and Jessi.

