Alyssa Milano Explains Why She's Still Not on Speaking Terms With Rose McGowan
The 'Charmed' actress hasn't talked to her former TV co-star since their fallout, claiming the latter has been 'publicly very hurtful' to her and her family.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan are still not on speaking terms over two decades after falling out on the set of "Charmed".

Answering a fan's question during a TikTok video this week (beg26Jul21), Milano confirmed she and her former co-star have no relationship.

Asked about her current involvement with her former co-stars, Alyssa said, "I speak to Holly (Marie Combs)."

Fans wanted more information about Rose though and, when one demanded extra information, the actress shared, "She's been publicly very hurtful to me and my family. Simple as that. Love her always though. I hope she heals and finds solace."

As recently as 2020, it was clear the former "Charmed" actresses still weren't getting along when Alyssa pointed out the Democratic Party's accomplishments after Rose took aim at the politicians.

McGowan then took aim at Milano, accusing her of using the #MeToo Movement for her own personal gains and creating a "toxic" environment on the "Charmed" set.

  See also...

The two have also fought publicly on social media regarding sexual misconduct allegations against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Charmed" has been rebooted with a whole new cast.

However, the original cast members were not really impressed by the revival.

Rose McGowan she said in 2020, "I'm glad people have jobs. But it sucks." Shannen Doherty also criticized the reboot when it was first announced in 2018, calling it "offensive."

Holly Marie Combs echoed their sentiment, "Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews, and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano said, "I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning. But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation."

