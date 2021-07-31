 
 

Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence on 'Small Heart Attack' After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set

The Saul Goodman depicter has returned to social media to thank his fans and friends for their support and love as he is recovering from a 'small heart attack.'

AceShowbiz - Beloved "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has broken his silence after collapsing on set earlier this week (beg26Jul21), assuring fans he's on the mend after suffering a "small heart attack."

The Emmy Award winner was filming his popular show, a prequel to hit U.S. drama "Breaking Bad", in Albuquerque, New Mexico when he reportedly fell to the floor. Paramedics were called and Bob was hospitalised, but there was no health update issued for more than 24 hours, leading some desperate devotees to fear the worst.

On Thursday (29Jul21), a publicist confirmed Bob was "in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," adding the actor and his family "would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

Now worried friends and fans, including Bob's "Breaking Bad" co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, are breathing a huge sigh of relief after the man himself took to social media with an update on Friday (30Jul21).

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you," he wrote. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery... I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Hours earlier, Bob's former "Mr. Show" co-star, David Cross, also updated his pal's devotees, stating, "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Both (he) and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

