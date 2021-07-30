 
 

Iggy Azalea Slams Jordyn Woods' Sister and Travis Barker's Daughter Over Use of Her Audio Rant

The 'Black Widow' raptress calls out Jodie Woods and Alabama Barker over their joint TikTok video, in which the teens hop on the TikTok trend using audio of Izzy's verbal attack on her ex Playboi Carti.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea isn't all into viral trend, particularly one that takes on her personal issue. The Australian rapper has called out "weird" TikTok users, including Jodie Woods and Alabama Barker, for using an audio of her rant at Playboi Carti.

Jumping into the trend, the younger sister of Jordyn Woods and the daughter of Travis Barker teamed up for a video which featured a mashup of an audio of Iggy calling out her ex and Playboi's song. In the audio, someone used the Atlanta star's "SRT" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and dubbed Iggy's voice over it.

In the now-deleted TikTok video, the teens wore matching white sweatsuits while listening to the audio, before they started dancing. "This man didn't even come to see his son be born. He went to Philly to play the PlayStation with Lil Uzi," the mother of one blasted her baby daddy in the audio, which was taken from her December 2020 Instagram Live session. "He thought that was more important than seeing his son be born and I had a scheduled C-section."

Seeing this, Iggy was completely baffled. She commented on it, "Y'all weird as f**k for this."

Alabama seemed to regret it as she later deleted the clip and uploaded a new post to apologize for her "insensitive" video. "Sorry about that Iggy video! We understand it was insensitive," she wrote in the caption.

However, a fan defended the 15-year-old, writing, "TBH, I think the sound was misunderstood, but like, it's not fair that she only called out you and Jodie." To this, Alabama replied, "Exactly, I agree," insinuating that Iggy unfairly picked on her and Jodie while not criticizing other TikTok users who were posting a similar video.

Another sided with Alabama, "LMFAO. Girl, you don't owe her an apology. That audio has been out for months. It's not fair that she just singled you guys out." The teen responded, "[That's what] I'm sayin'." Alabama also liked a comment which read, "I'm still trying to figure out why she only called y'all out?"

Some others, meanwhile, thought that Alabama was clearly at fault. "I'm just confused. I like Alabama a lot but why apologize then 'like' and agree with comments saying you don't owe her an apology? Just keep the apology," someone weighed in. Another echoed, "How can you say, 'Oh, I'm sorry' and then show you're not sorry in the comments? Pick a struggle." Someone else slammed the teen, "How are you dancing to someone's trauma and then wondering what you did wrong?"

