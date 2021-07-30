Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears knows how to get her followers attached to her Instagram account. When she doesn't address her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, the singer heats up her social media page with yet another racy content.

On Thursday, July 29, the Princess of Pop opted to go with the latter, updating her feed with a steamy video of her baring a lot of skin. In the short clip, the 39-year-old went topless and wore nothing but a small pair of unbuttoned denim shorts.

Britney stood in the shade of a tree in what looks like her backyard while cupping her bare breasts and looking upward. The video then cuts to a brief close-up of the "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker's face before it ends. She captioned it with three red lips emojis.

The post was flooded with comments from her followers raving about the pop superstar. "LOOKING GOOD BRIT AND FEELING FREE," one praised her. Another gushed, "Imagine looking this flawless in 4K."

Some others joked about Britney's raunchy act. "TITNEY SPEARS," one wrote. Someone else similarly commented, "OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN #FREETITNEY."

A few days before, Britney shared a picture which appeared to be taken at the same time as her latest clip. In the Tuesday, July 28 post, she posed in the same denim shorts and propped her boobs up, while censoring her nipples.

Her sexy Instagram posts aside, Britney has been fighting to remove her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. She has requested a certified public accountant to take over as the co-conservator of her estate, and suggested Jason Rubin for the role.

Recently, Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of Britney's person, has joined the petition to have Jamie removed, and said in the filing that both she and Britney's doctors are in agreement that Jamie's presence is not healthy for the singer.

The filing, obtained by The Blast, states, "In further support of the Removal Petition and Appointment Petition, and in her role as Conservator of the Person of Ms. Spears, Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate."