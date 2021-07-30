 
 

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharing a clip from her steamy photoshoot, the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' songstress wears nothing but a small pair of unbuttoned denim shorts while posing in what looks like her backyard.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears knows how to get her followers attached to her Instagram account. When she doesn't address her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, the singer heats up her social media page with yet another racy content.

On Thursday, July 29, the Princess of Pop opted to go with the latter, updating her feed with a steamy video of her baring a lot of skin. In the short clip, the 39-year-old went topless and wore nothing but a small pair of unbuttoned denim shorts.

Britney stood in the shade of a tree in what looks like her backyard while cupping her bare breasts and looking upward. The video then cuts to a brief close-up of the "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker's face before it ends. She captioned it with three red lips emojis.

The post was flooded with comments from her followers raving about the pop superstar. "LOOKING GOOD BRIT AND FEELING FREE," one praised her. Another gushed, "Imagine looking this flawless in 4K."

  See also...

Some others joked about Britney's raunchy act. "TITNEY SPEARS," one wrote. Someone else similarly commented, "OOPS SHE DID IT AGAIN #FREETITNEY."

A few days before, Britney shared a picture which appeared to be taken at the same time as her latest clip. In the Tuesday, July 28 post, she posed in the same denim shorts and propped her boobs up, while censoring her nipples.

Her sexy Instagram posts aside, Britney has been fighting to remove her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. She has requested a certified public accountant to take over as the co-conservator of her estate, and suggested Jason Rubin for the role.

Recently, Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of Britney's person, has joined the petition to have Jamie removed, and said in the filing that both she and Britney's doctors are in agreement that Jamie's presence is not healthy for the singer.

The filing, obtained by The Blast, states, "In further support of the Removal Petition and Appointment Petition, and in her role as Conservator of the Person of Ms. Spears, Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears's medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Slams Jordyn Woods' Sister and Travis Barker's Daughter Over Use of Her Audio Rant

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Related Posts
Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Britney Spears Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Britney Spears' Mom Condemns Dad Jamie for Having 'Inexcusable' Fight With the Singer's Sons

Britney Spears' Mom Condemns Dad Jamie for Having 'Inexcusable' Fight With the Singer's Sons

Britney Has 'Nothing but Fear and Hatred' for Dad Jamie Due to His 'Constant Threats'

Britney Has 'Nothing but Fear and Hatred' for Dad Jamie Due to His 'Constant Threats'

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

T.I. Accuses Gay Community of Bullying and Harassing Rappers After DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

Boosie Badazz Slammed Over Homophobic Rant About Lil Nas X While Defending DaBaby

Boosie Badazz Slammed Over Homophobic Rant About Lil Nas X While Defending DaBaby

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'