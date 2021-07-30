 
 

Meghan McCain Defends Herself From Nepotism Claims: 'My Work Ethics Speak for Itself'

Meghan McCain Defends Herself From Nepotism Claims: 'My Work Ethics Speak for Itself'
In a new episode of 'The View', the co-hosts are discussing Twitter back-and-forth between actor Ben Stiller and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard, who criticizes movie from Steven Spielberg's daughter.

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain is not going to let people dismiss her accomplishments. "The View" co-host addressed criticism that she has been experiencing as she and other co-hosts discussed nepotism in the Thursday, July 29 episode of the show.

In the outing, the co-hosts talked about Twitter back-and-forth between actor Ben Stiller and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard, who sarcastically tweeted, "Hollywood's a meritocracy, right?" The tweet arrived after "The Right Way", a short film from director Destry Spielberg (Steven Spielberg's daughter) and writer Owen King (Stephen King's son) which stars Hopper Penn (Sean Penn and Robin Wright Penn's son), was announced earlier this week.

Of the topic, Sara Haines said that Ben, whose parents are Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, might be privileged as he came from famous comedian parents. However, he stays in the industry because of his talent. Whoopi Goldberg then asked Meghan, whose father is Sen. John McCain, if she could relate to this issue.

The 36-year-old responded, "What's interesting about this topic is all of our children will have the same problem too, because everyone on this show is well known." She continued, "I can only speak for myself, but every single door I've walked in my entire life, people automatically assume you're going to be a lazy, spoiled brat that won't contribute everything because you have famous parents. It's something I have dealt with my entire life."

However, Meghan claimed that she was no longer bothered by the stigma. "I no longer care, I think my work and my work ethic speaks for itself," she said. "But I think people think when you have a famous family or famous parents, everything's just given to you and everything's really easy."

"The majority of people I know who have famous parents have struggled with very serious demons because every single thing you do ... is gonna be compared to what the famous person has done. It's a tall order," she added. "I can never be a war hero presidential candidate. I don't think that's going to be in my cards in the future. I know it's not. But people will still always compare you and it can be something that you struggle with and you take home with you."

Meghan admitted that "nobody's gonna feel sorry for a person with famous parents," but not all kids from famous parents are spoiled brat. "It really isn't always what people think. In fact, it almost never is. I feel bad for these kids trying to make a movie. And I'm sure they got help because of who their parents are. If the movie's crap, it's crap and we'll see how it ends up being," she insisted.

